Entergy (ETR) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Entergy Corp. ETR is a LA based utility company, which is primarily engaged in electric power production and retail distribution of power. The company has 30,000 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity including more than 10,000 MW of nuclear fuel capacity.



However, the company is subject to volatile commodity prices and stringent environmental regulations, which could negatively impact its margins.



Estimate Trend & Surprise History



Investors should note that the fourth quarter Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 66 cents per share has remained stable over the last seven days.



Coming to the earnings surprise, Entergy Corp. has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, which have resulted in a positive average surprise of 4.79%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Entergy Corp. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following its fourth quarter 2019 earnings report which has just released.



We have highlighted some of the key details from the just-released announcement below:



Earnings: Entergy Corp. surpasses earnings estimate. Earnings per share came in at 68 cents, compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents.



Revenues: The company’s reported revenues of $2,462.3 million, declined 2% from the year-ago figure.



Key Stats: Operating income during the quarter totaled $248.5 million against a loss of $228.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Interest expenses were $187.9 million, up 4.4% from $180 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, total retail customers served by the company increased 0.8% to nearly 2.92 million.



Stock Price: It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the fourth quarter earnings beat during the trading session today.



Check back later for our full write up on this ETR earnings report later!



