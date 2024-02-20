Entergy (ETR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Entergy Corporation ETR is set to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 22, before the opening bell.



Entergy boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.35%.

Factors to Consider

For majority of the fourth quarter, Entergy’s service territories witnessed an above-normal weather pattern, with a few regions recording their highest maximum temperature during October. Such a weather pattern is expected to have boosted electricity demand for cooling purposes. This might have contributed to Entergy’s top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Entergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Entergy Corporation Quote

However, an adverse weather pattern, including a few tornados, affected Entergy’s service territories during the fourth quarter. Heavy rain was also witnessed during October 2023. This might have disrupted the company’s services in those areas, partly affecting ETR’s overall revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.27 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.2%.

The severe weather conditions might have caused some structural damage to the company, thereby increasing its quarterly costs for the repair of infrastructure. This is likely to have hurt ETR’s fourth-quarter earnings.

Nevertheless, strong industrial sales, on account of new and expanding customers and favorable regulatory outcomes, might have aided the company’s overall quarterly bottom-line performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, indicating a 7.8% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s recorded number.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Entergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.36 %. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utility players that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Southwest Gas SWX has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 104%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWX’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $1.27 billion. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 92 cents per share.



Sempra Energy SRE has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $4.03 billion, implying a 16.7% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for SRE’s earnings is pinned at $1.13 per share. The company delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.03%.



ONE Gas OGS has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.27 per share, indicating a 3.3% increase year over year.



The consensus mark for OGS’ sales stands at $815.6 million. The company delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.85%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.