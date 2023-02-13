Entergy (ETR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Entergy Corporation ETR is set to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 16, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.37%. Entergy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.99%.

Factors to Consider

In the October-December 2022 quarter, territories served by Entergy witnessed below-normal cold weather pattern. This is likely to have boosted electricity consumption for heating purposes by the company’s customers, thereby aiding its revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

However, during some parts of the fourth quarter, tornadoes accompanied with flash floods affected Entergy’s service areas, which in turn might have adversely affected its overall top line performance in the soon-to-be reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy’s fourth-quarter revenues, pegged at $2.65 billion, indicates a decline of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Entergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Entergy Corporation Quote

A handful of factors like increased power delivery expenses, including higher vegetation costs partly driven by inflation as well as higher costs for transmission maintenance and nuclear operations are expected to have increased the company’s Q4 operating expenses. This, along with dismal sales expectation, must have dragged down Entergy’s overall earnings performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, indicating a decline of 39.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Entergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +3.30%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Entergy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other Utility players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



American Water Works AWK has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

American Water Works boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Water Work’s fourth-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $884.1 million and 76 cents per share, respectively.

American Electric Power AEP has an Earnings ESP of +0.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings, pegged at $1.02 per share, implies an improvement of 4.1% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $4.25 billion. AEP has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.91%.

Public Service Enterprise Group PEG has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 63 cents per share, indicating a decline of 8.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

Public Service Enterprise boasts a four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.53%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEG’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $2.18 billion, indicating growth of 28.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.