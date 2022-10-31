Entergy (ETR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Entergy Corporation ETR is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 25.35%.

Entergy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.89%.

Factors to Consider

In the July-September 2022 quarter, territories served by Entergy witnessed a mixed weather pattern. While some parts of its territory witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures accompanied by dry weather conditions, some other parts observed wet temperatures. This is likely to have had a moderate impact on the company’s overall top-line performance in the third quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy’s third-quarter revenues, pegged at $3.35 billion, indicates a slip of 0.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Robust economic activity and favorable warmer-than-normal weather are expected to have boosted earnings performance. Moreover, growth in the residential customer count supported by strengthening wage and employment data is expected to have bolstered the Q3 bottom line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.67 per share, indicating an increase of 9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Entergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Entergy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utilities you may want to consider as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



AES Corp AES has an Earnings ESP of +3.42% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AES Corp.’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.11 billion, suggesting growth of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AES’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, indicating growth of 8% from the prior-year reported figure.



Ameren AEE has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.72 per share, indicating an improvement of 4.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

Ameren boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $1.90 billion, suggesting a 5% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Pinnacle West Capital PNW has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings, pegged at $2.62 per share, implies a decline of 12.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

PNW has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 115.48%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pinnacle’s third-quarter sales suggests a growth rate of 0.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

