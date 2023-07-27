Entergy (ETR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Entergy Corporation ETR is set to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 14.93%. Entergy boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.53%.

Factors to Consider

In the second quarter, territories served by Entergy mostly witnessed warmer-than-normal weather pattern. This is likely to have resulted in higher electricity consumption for cooling purposes by the company’s customers, thereby boosting its revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, hail storms and wildfire affected Entergy’s service areas during some parts of the quarter. This, in turn, is likely to have impacted the company’s overall top-line performance. Also, lower sales to Cogent customers compared with that in 2022 might have had an adverse impact on ETR’s revenues.

Entergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Entergy Corporation Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.27 billion, indicating a decline of 3.8% from the year-ago period’s level.

The company might have incurred higher operation and maintenance cost for restoring and repairing the damages associated with the extreme weather conditions that affected Entergy’s service areas during the second quarter. This, in turn, might have impacted Entergy’s overall earnings performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.69 per share, indicating a 5.1% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Entergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.18 %. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three utility players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Exelon Corporation EXC has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $4.40 billion, implying growth of 3.8% year over year.

EXC has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share.

Consolidated Edison ED has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share.

The consensus estimate for ED’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.28 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. ED has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.51%.

Ameren Corporation AEE has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.75 billion, implying growth of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

The consensus mark for AEE’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 75 cents per share. The company has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.70%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.