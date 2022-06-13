Entergy (ETR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.62, changing hands as low as $110.02 per share. Entergy Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETR's low point in its 52 week range is $98.495 per share, with $126.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.06. The ETR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

