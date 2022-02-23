Entergy (ETR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Entergy Corporation ETR reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 8.6%. The reported figure also increased 7% from 71 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Entergy reported GAAP earnings of $1.28 per share compared with $1.93 a year ago.

Entergy reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.02 for full-year 2021, which increased 6.4% from $5.66 reported in 2020 and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.98 by 0.7%.

Total Revenues

Entergy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $2.72 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion by 11%. Further, revenues increased 14.8% from $2.37 billion in the year-ago quarter due to higher Electric and Natural gas revenues.

In 2021, ETR generated sales worth $11.74 billion, up 16.1% from the year-ago figure. Sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.50 billion by 2.1%.

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote

Segment Results

Utility:The segment’s adjusted quarterly earnings came in at $1.09 per share compared with $1.03 in the prior-year quarter.

Parent & Other:The segment incurred a loss of 33 cents per share compared with a loss of 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $2.38 billion, up 7.2% from $2.22 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income during the quarter totaled $341.6 million up a whopping 124.6% from $152.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses were $220.9 million, up 6.3% from $207.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2021, total retail customers served by the company increased 1% to 2.98 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2021, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $442.6 million compared with $1,759.1 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt was $24.84 billion as of Dec 31, 2021 compared with $21.21 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.

In 2021, the company generated cash from operating activities of $2,300.7 million compared with cash generated from operating activities of $2,689.9 million in 2020.

Guidance for 2022

For 2022, Entergy currently expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $6.15-$6.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is currently pegged at $6.33 per share, which is higher than $6.30, the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 13.9%. The bottom line also improved 24.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.50 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 7.1%. CNP boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 4.7%.

DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating EPS of $1.05, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 11.7%. The bottom line also increased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.03 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE Energy’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.94 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. DTE boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6%.

PG&E Corporation PCG reported adjusted operating EPS of 28 cents for the fourth quarter of 2021, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG&E Corporation’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. PCG boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.5%.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.