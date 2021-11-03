Entergy (ETR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Entergy Corporation ETR reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 by 2%.
However, the reported figure inched up 0.4% from $2.44 in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.63 per share compared with $2.59 a year ago.
Total Revenues
Entergy’s third-quarter revenues of $3,353.5 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,945.6 million by 13.8%. Further, revenues increased 15.5% from $2,903.6 million in the year-ago quarter due to higher Electric and Natural gas revenues.
Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote
Segment Results
Utility: The segment’s adjusted quarterly earnings came in at $2.77 per share. Its GAAP earnings were $2.82 per share compared with $2.74 in the prior-year quarter.
Parent & Other: The segment incurred a loss of 32 cents per share compared with a loss of 30 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Operating expenses in the third quarter were $2.53 billion, up 18.9% from $2.13 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income during the quarter totaled $827.9 million compared with $778 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expenses were $216.6 million, up 4.2% from $207.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
As of Sep 30, 2021, total retail customers served by the company increased 0.8% to 2.98 million.
Financial Highlights
As of Sep 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,000 million compared with $1,759.1 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt was $23.85 billion at the end of third-quarter 2021 compared with $21.20 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.
At the end of third-quarter 2021, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $1,264 million compared with cash generated from operating activities of $921.9 million in the prior-year quarter.
Guidance for 2021
For 2021, Entergy currently expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $5.90-$6.10, narrower than its earlier guidance range of $5.80-$6.10 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is currently pegged at $5.95 per share, which lies below the midpoint of the newly guided range.
Zacks Rank
Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Utility Releases
American Electric Power AEP reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%.
NextEra Energy NEE reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted operating earnings of 98 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents per share by 6.5%.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Click to get this free report
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Entergy Corporation (ETR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Free Stock Analysis Report
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.