Entergy (ETR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Entergy Corporation ETR reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 by 9.1%. Moreover, the reported figure rose 7.2% from $2.35 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding the effects of special items, the company registered GAAP earnings of $1.82 per share compared with $2.92 a year ago.



Total Revenues



In the quarter under review, total revenues came in at $3,140.6 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,476 million by 9.6%. However, the top line grew 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,104.3 million.



Segment Results



Utility: The segment’s quarterly adjusted earnings came in at $2.88 per share compared with $2.75 in the prior-year quarter. The increase can be attributed to higher sales volume, primarily in the unbilled period, and lower nuclear generation O&M expenses.



Parent & Other: The segment incurred an adjusted loss of 36 cents per share compared with a loss of 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Entergy Wholesale Commodities (EWC): The segment registered loss of 70 cents per share on an as-reported basis against earnings of 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Highlights of the Release



Operating expenses in the quarter summed $2,620.6 million, down 7.5% from $2,833.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses were $201.4 million, up 3.1% from $195.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total retail customers served by the company rose 0.5% to nearly 2.92 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Sep 30, 2019, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $955.8 million compared with $481 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt was $16.94 billion as of Sep 30, 2019, compared with $15.52 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.



At the end of Sep 30, 2019, the company generated cash from operating activities of $1,064.8 million, up from $779.6 million in the prior-year quarter.



Guidance



For 2019, Entergy narrowed its operational earnings view to $5.25-$5.45 per share from $5.15-$5.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is currently pegged at $5.30, lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.



