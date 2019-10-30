Entergy (ETR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Entergy Corporation ETR reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 by 9.1%. Moreover, the reported figure rose 7.2% from $2.35 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding the effects of special items, the company registered GAAP earnings of $1.82 per share compared with $2.92 a year ago.
Total Revenues
In the quarter under review, total revenues came in at $3,140.6 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,476 million by 9.6%. However, the top line grew 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,104.3 million.
Segment Results
Utility: The segment’s quarterly adjusted earnings came in at $2.88 per share compared with $2.75 in the prior-year quarter. The increase can be attributed to higher sales volume, primarily in the unbilled period, and lower nuclear generation O&M expenses.
Parent & Other: The segment incurred an adjusted loss of 36 cents per share compared with a loss of 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Entergy Wholesale Commodities (EWC): The segment registered loss of 70 cents per share on an as-reported basis against earnings of 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Operating expenses in the quarter summed $2,620.6 million, down 7.5% from $2,833.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expenses were $201.4 million, up 3.1% from $195.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total retail customers served by the company rose 0.5% to nearly 2.92 million.
Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote
Financial Highlights
As of Sep 30, 2019, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $955.8 million compared with $481 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt was $16.94 billion as of Sep 30, 2019, compared with $15.52 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.
At the end of Sep 30, 2019, the company generated cash from operating activities of $1,064.8 million, up from $779.6 million in the prior-year quarter.
Guidance
For 2019, Entergy narrowed its operational earnings view to $5.25-$5.45 per share from $5.15-$5.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is currently pegged at $5.30, lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
Entergy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
Exelon Corp EXC is slated to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.15 per share.
Dominion Energy D is scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share.
A Recent Utility Release
NextEra Energy NEE reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 by 5.3%. Moreover, the reported earnings rose 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Exelon Corporation (EXC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Entergy Corporation (ETR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.