Entergy (ETR) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Entergy Corporation ETR reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 by 4.3%. The reported figure also declined 10.2% from $1.47 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Entergy reported GAAP earnings of $1.36 per share compared with $1.66 a year ago.

Total Revenues

Entergy’s first-quarter revenues of $2.88 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion by 4.8%. Further, revenues increased 1.2% from $2.84 billion in the year-ago quarter due to higher Electric and Natural gas revenues.

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote

Segment Results

Utility: The segment’s quarterly earnings came in at $1.67 per share compared with $1.77 in the prior-year quarter.



Parent & Other: The segment incurred a loss of 35 cents per share compared with a loss of 30 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $2.31 billion, down 1.1% from $2.34 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income during the quarter totaled $566.1 million, up 11.4% from $508 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses were $227.6 million, up 10.6% from $205.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

As of Mar 31, 2022, total retail customers served by the company increased 0.9% to 2.98 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Mar 31, 2022, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $701.6 million compared with $442.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt was $26.18 billion as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with $24.84 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

During the first quarter of 2022, the company generated cash from operating activities of $538 million against cash outflow from operating activities of $49.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Guidance for 2022

For 2022, Entergy still expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $6.15-$6.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is currently pegged at $6.34 per share, which is higher than $6.30, the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Utility Releases

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered first-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 3.2%. The bottom line declined 13% from the year-ago earnings of 69 cents per share.

The company generated operating revenues of $2,991 million in the first quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,782 million by 7.5%. The top line improved 8.7% from $2,752 million in the year-ago quarter.

NextEra Energy NEE reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 7.3%. The bottom line was also up 10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Its operating revenues were $2,890 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,178 million by 44.2%. The top line also decreased 22.4% year over year.

Upcoming Releases

PNM Resources PNM is slated to report first-quarter 2022 earnings on Apr 28 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS is pegged at 45 cents.

PNM Resources’ long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 4.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNM’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4.1%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.