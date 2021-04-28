Entergy (ETR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Entergy Corporation ETR reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 by 23.5%. Moreover, the reported figure also surged 28.9% from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding the Entergy Wholesale Commodities (EWC) results, the company reported earnings of $1.66 per share compared with earnings of 59 cents a year ago.

Total Revenues

Entergy’s first-quarter revenues of $2,844.8 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,461 million by 15.6%. Further, revenues improved 17.2% from $2,427.2 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher Electric and Natural gas revenues.

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote

Segment Results

Utility: The segment’s quarterly earnings came in at $1.77 per share compared with $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.

Parent & Other: The segment incurred an adjusted loss of 30 cents per share compared with a loss of 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses in the quarter were $2.34 billion, up 15.3% from $2.03 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income during the quarter totaled $508 million compared with $400 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses were $205.9 million, up 0.1% from $205.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the reported quarter, total retail customers served by the company increased 1.1% to 2.95 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,742.7 million compared with $1,759.1 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt was $24.1 billion at the end of first quarter 2021 compared with $21.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.

At the end of first-quarter 2021, the company used cash in operating activities worth $49.6 million against cash generated from operating activities of $659.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Guidance 2021

For 2021, Entergy still expects operational earnings of $5.80-$6.10 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is currently pegged at $5.96 per share, just above the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

DTE Energy Company DTE reported first-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 by 13%.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.15, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 6.5%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 11.7%.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Entergy Corporation (ETR): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.