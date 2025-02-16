ENTERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $ETR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENTERGY ($ETR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,210,390,040 and earnings of $0.64 per share.

ENTERGY Insider Trading Activity

ENTERGY insiders have traded $ETR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW S MARSH (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 65,800 shares for an estimated $8,187,198 .

. KIMBERLY COOK-NELSON (EVP & Chief Nuclear Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,557 shares for an estimated $4,514,974 .

. PETER S JR NORGEOT (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,273 shares for an estimated $2,400,300 .

. JASON CHAPMAN sold 7,168 shares for an estimated $1,093,908

ELIECER VIAMONTES has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,935 shares for an estimated $876,986 .

. HALEY FISACKERLY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,634 shares for an estimated $675,910 .

. DEANNA D. RODRIGUEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,588 shares for an estimated $634,586 .

. ANASTASIA MINOR sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $238,660

ENTERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of ENTERGY stock to their portfolio, and 497 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENTERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $14,652,593 of award payments to $ETR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ENTERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ETR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

