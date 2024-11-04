Entergy downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA

BofA analyst Paul Cole downgraded Entergy (ETR) to Neutral from Buy with a $154 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ETR:
- Entergy upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
- Entergy price target raised to $165 from $145 at Guggenheim
- Entergy price target raised to $144 from $119 at Scotiabank
- Entergy price target raised to $170 from $137 at Wells Fargo
- Entergy price target raised to $162 from $143 at KeyBanc
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.