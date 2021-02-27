Entergy Corporation Just Beat EPS By 23%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.8% to US$86.81 in the week after its latest annual results. Revenues of US$10b fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$6.90 an impressive 23% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ETR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Entergy are now predicting revenues of US$11.0b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decline 18% to US$5.71 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$10.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.72 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$113, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Entergy at US$127 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$100.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Entergy is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Entergy is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 8.5%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.1% next year. So it looks like Entergy is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Entergy going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Entergy (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

