Entergy Corporation (ETR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Entergy Corporation (ETR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $103.44, the dividend yield is 3.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETR was $103.44, representing a -10.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.02 and a 20.59% increase over the 52 week low of $85.78.

ETR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). ETR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.19. Zacks Investment Research reports ETR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.16%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the etr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETR as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 6.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETR at 5.53%.

