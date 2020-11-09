Entergy Corporation (ETR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Entergy Corporation (ETR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $104.91, the dividend yield is 3.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETR was $104.91, representing a -22.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.55 and a 39.52% increase over the 52 week low of $75.20.

ETR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). ETR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.89. Zacks Investment Research reports ETR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.63%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 7.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETR at 6.17%.

