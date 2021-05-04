Entergy Corporation (ETR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Entergy Corporation (ETR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ETR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $109.23, the dividend yield is 3.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETR was $109.23, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.36 and a 27.34% increase over the 52 week low of $85.78.

ETR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.97. Zacks Investment Research reports ETR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.27%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

iShares Trust (IFRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IFRA with an increase of 21.5% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of ETR at 6.49%.

