Entergy Corporation (ETR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Entergy Corporation (ETR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.93 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ETR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $105.7, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETR was $105.7, representing a -22.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.55 and a 40.57% increase over the 52 week low of $75.20.

ETR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). ETR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.12. Zacks Investment Research reports ETR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.3%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 26.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETR at 5.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.