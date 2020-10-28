Markets
ETR

Entergy Corp. Narrows 2020 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) narrowed the company's 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $5.60 to $5.70 from previous guidance range of $5.45 to $5.75. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.57. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter earnings per share was $2.44, on an adjusted basis, compared to $2.52, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $2.42, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular