Entergy Corp says power restored for customers affected by Texas cold

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp ETR.N said on Sunday that its Texas unit has completed the restoration of power for all customers affected by the past week's winter storms.

"As of Saturday morning, Entergy Texas, Inc. has restored all customers affected by this week's winter storms", the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

