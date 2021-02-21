US Markets
Entergy Corp says power restored for customers affected by Texas cold

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Entergy Corp said on Sunday that its Texas unit has completed the restoration of power for all customers affected by the past week's winter storms.

"As of Saturday morning, Entergy Texas, Inc. has restored all customers affected by this week's winter storms", the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

