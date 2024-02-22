Entergy Corp Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $988 million, or $4.64 per share. This compares with $106 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $111 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $988 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.64 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52

