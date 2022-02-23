Entergy Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $259 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $388 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $155 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $259 Mln. vs. $388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70

