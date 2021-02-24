Entergy Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $388 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $385 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $142 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $142 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.