Entergy Corp Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $667 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $561 million, or $2.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $694 million or $3.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $667 Mln. vs. $561 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.14 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.96

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.65 to $6.85

