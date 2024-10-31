Entergy Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $645 million, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $667 million, or $3.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $645 million or $2.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $645 Mln. vs. $667 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.99 vs. $3.14 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.15 to $7.35

