Entergy Corp Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $531 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $521 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $494 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $494 Mln. vs. $491 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.45 vs. $2.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.45

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90-$6.10

