Entergy Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $391 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $391 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $391 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.84 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.66

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.55 to $6.85

