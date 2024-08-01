Entergy Corp Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $49 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $49 Mln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $1.84 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 to $7.35

