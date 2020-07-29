Entergy Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $361 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $236 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $276 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $276 Mln. vs. $262 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.37 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26

