Entergy Corp Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

April 26, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $311 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $242 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $311 Mln. vs. $276 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.55 to $6.85

