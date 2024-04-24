Entergy Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $75 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $311 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $75 Mln. vs. $311 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $1.47 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 to $7.35

