Entergy Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $335 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $297 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $297 Mln. vs. $230 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 to $6.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.