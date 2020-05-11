Markets
ETR

Entergy Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $119 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $230 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 - $5.75

