Entergy Corp (ETR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y

Entergy Corporation ETR reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents by 3%. However, the reported figure decreased 2.85% from 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding the effects of special items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.92 per share against a loss of 36 cents a year ago.



For 2019, the company reported adjusted earnings of $5.40 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.37 by 0.36%. The bottom line also grew 2.1% from $5.29 in the prior year.



Total Revenues



In the quarter under review, total revenues came in at $2,462.3 million, which declined 2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,512.5 million.



For 2019, the company’s total revenues amounted to $10.88 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.17 billion by 2.6%. Further, the reported figure slipped 1.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $11 billion.



Segment Results



Utility: The segment’s quarterly adjusted earnings came in at $1.14 per share, in line with the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Parent & Other: The segment incurred an adjusted loss of 46 cents per share compared with a loss of 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Entergy Wholesale Commodities (EWC): The segment’s quarterly earnings came in at $1.08 per share against a loss of $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.



Highlights of the Release



Operating expenses in the quarter summed $2.21 billion, down 19.2% from $2.74 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income during the quarter totaled $248.5 million against a loss of $228.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses were $187.9 million, up 4.4% from $180 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, total retail customers served by the company increased 0.8% to nearly 2.92 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $425.7 million compared with $481 million, as of Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt was $17.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $15.52 billion, as of Dec 31, 2018.



At the end of 2019, the company generated cash from operating activities of $2.82 billion, up from $2.39 billion in the prior year.



Guidance



For 2020, Entergy expects operational earnings of $5.45-$5.75 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is currently pegged at $5.59 per share, slightly lower than the midpoint of the guided range.



Zacks Rank



Entergy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



