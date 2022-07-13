Markets
Entergy COO Paul Hinnenkamp To Retire; Peter Norgeot Jr. To Succed Him

(RTTNews) - Integrated energy company Entergy Corp. (ETR) announced Wednesday that Paul Hinnenkamp, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire from the company, effective August 12, following a nearly 40-year career in the energy industry.

As part of a planned leadership succession process to ensure a smooth transition, Peter Norgeot Jr., currently senior vice president of operations and development, will succeed Hinnenkamp as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Hinnenkamp assumed the role of Entergy's chief operating officer in 2015. He joined Entergy in 2001 as vice president of operations support for the company's utility-owned nuclear plants. He then served as vice president of operations at River Bend Station nuclear power plant.

Following other key leadership roles within nuclear operations, including leading nuclear business development, he was named vice president of fossil generation development and support in 2010. He began his career with the former PECO Energy Company in 1983

Norgeot joined Entergy in 2014 and has served as a member of the Office of the Chief Executive since 2018. He has worked closely with Hinnenkamp throughout his career at Entergy.

Since joining Entergy, Norgeot has served in numerous executive leadership roles including vice president of power plant operations - steam division, senior vice president of power generation, and senior vice president of transformation.

Norgeot's career spans more than 24 years leading generation, commercial management and large-scale development and construction projects in the United States and abroad.

