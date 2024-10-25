Entergy boosts quarterly dividend to $1.20 from $1.13

Entergy’s (ETR) board declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.20 per share, an increase of 7c per share, on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable December 2, to shareholders of record as of November 13.
