Entergy boosts quarterly dividend to $1.20 from $1.13

Entergy’s (ETR) board declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.20 per share, an increase of 7c per share, on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable December 2, to shareholders of record as of November 13.

