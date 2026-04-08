Entergy (BIT:1ETR) Price Target Increased by 11.31% to 98.57

The average one-year price target for Entergy (BIT:1ETR) has been revised to €98.57 / share. This is an increase of 11.31% from the prior estimate of €88.56 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €76.63 to a high of €116.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.86% from the latest reported closing price of €94.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an decrease of 779 owner(s) or 38.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ETR is 0.18%, an increase of 48.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.74% to 430,158K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,695K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,649K shares , representing an increase of 35.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ETR by 61.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,499K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,035K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ETR by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 13,566K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,564K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ETR by 82.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,608K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,481K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ETR by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 7,564K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,267K shares , representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ETR by 5.11% over the last quarter.

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