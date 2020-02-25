Entercom Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) reported fourth-quarter adjusted net income per share of $0.40 compared to $0.35, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $113.0 million, up 2% from last year.

Fourth-quarter net revenues were $414.1 million, up 1% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $412.24 million for the quarter.

As of December 31, 2019, the company had outstanding $887 million of senior debt under its credit facilities. Also, the company had $20 million in cash on hand.

