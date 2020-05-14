Markets
ETM

Entercom Communications Slips To Loss In Q1; Revenue Declines - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM), a media and entertainment company, on Thursday reported net loss for the first quarter of $9.14 million or $0.07 per share, compared to net income of $3.13 million or $0.02 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results included a non-cash impairment charge of $1.1 million, compared to $30.4 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.01 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago.

Net revenues for the quarter declined 4 percent to $297.03 million from $309.01 million in the prior-year quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report break even for the quarter on revenues of $304.04 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Entercom Communications said that to mitigate the impact of the downturn in revenues and to preserve liquidity, it has reduced fixed costs by $150 million during the remainder of 2020.

The company will also realize reduced variable expenses tied to revenues, and cut planned capital expenditures by over 40 percent to a revised range of between $25 million and $30 million for 2020.

Due to benefits provided by the CARES Act, Entercom Communications now expects cash income tax payments to be less than $10 million for 2020. In addition, the company realized $10.8 million of proceeds from the sale of WAAF-FM in Boston in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular