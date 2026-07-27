Entera Raises $275 Mln In Private Placement To Advance EB613 Into Phase 3; Stock Surges 73%

(RTTNews) - Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral peptide therapies, Monday announced a securities purchase agreement for an oversubscribed private placement expected to generate approximately $275 million in gross proceeds.

Under the agreement, Entera will issue 122.96 million ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 11.84 million ordinary shares at a purchase price of $2.04 per share. The private placement is expected to close on or about July 28.

Entera expects to use the net proceeds, together with existing cash, to fully fund the Phase 3 registrational program of EB613, an investigational once-daily oral parathyroid hormone or PTH 1-34 tablet for Osteoporosis, through a planned New Drug Application submission to the U.S. FDA.

The funds will also support Phase 1 development of EB612 for Hypoparathyroidism in collaboration with OPKO Health, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

Upon closing, the company will grant BVF the right to designate two directors to its board, subject to applicable legal and Nasdaq requirements.

The company said the proceeds, combined with its existing cash and cash equivalents, are expected to fund operations into 2030.

The financing is led by existing investor BVF Partners and includes participation from new investors, including Longitude Capital, Vivo Capital, TCGX, Spruce Street Capital, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, RA Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors, Driehaus Capital Management, Logos Capital, and Catalio Capital Management.

ENTX is trading up 73.66% at $3.56.

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