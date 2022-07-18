Entera Bio Updates Regulatory Milestones For EB613; Miranda Toledano Succeeds Spiros Jamas As CEO

(RTTNews) - Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) said the FDA has granted the company's request for a Type C Meeting based on the revised phase 3 registrational study for lead clinical asset, EB613, as the first oral anabolic drug to treat post-menopausal women with osteoporosis. The meeting is expected in second-half of 2022.

Following the end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA, Entera designed the pivotal study for EB613 as an 18 month double blind placebo-controlled study, followed by a 6-month open label transition to alendronate for all patients.

Entera's Board appointed Miranda Toledano as Chief Executive Officer as of July 15th, 2022, succeeding Spiros Jamas. Toledano has served as a Member of the Board since 2018, and as Member of the Scientific Advisory Committee since February 2022. In May 2022, she joined as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

