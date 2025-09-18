Entera Bio Unveils Promising PK Data for First Oral GLP-2 Therapy

Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX recently reported encouraging pharmacokinetic data, underscoring the potential of its first-in-class oral GLP-2 analog therapy for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS). The findings, presented at the 47th European Society for Clinical Nutrition & Metabolism (“ESPEN”) Congress in Prague, are built on Entera’s collaboration with OPKO Health to advance oral peptide therapies for intestinal malabsorption disorders.

The investigational therapy, OPK-8801003, is being developed by combining OPKO Health’s long-acting GLP-2 analog with Entera’s N-Tab oral peptide platform. Current treatment options for SBS are limited to Gattex (teduglutide), which generates around $800 million annually but requires burdensome daily injections and faces compliance challenges. Entera’s once-daily oral approach could provide a transformative alternative for an estimated 30,000 SBS patients across the United States and Europe.

Likely Trend of ENTX Stock Following the News

In the year-to-date period, Entera Bio stock has plunged 15.5% against a 3.1% gain of the industry. The S&P 500 composite has increased 13.4% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The positive pharmacokinetic data strengthen confidence in Entera Bio’s pipeline, particularly its potential to commercialize a first-in-class oral GLP-2 therapy. Investors are likely to view the findings as an important de-risking milestone, validating both the scientific rationale and the broader applicability of the N-Tab platform.

While the therapy remains in preclinical development, the prospect of addressing a rare disease market worth nearly $800 million annually could drive speculative momentum in ENTX shares. Near-term volatility is possible given the early stage, but sentiment is expected to skew positive as investors price in the potential for a differentiated and commercially attractive product.

Data Highlights From ESPEN

Preclinical findings presented by Entera demonstrated several key pharmacological advantages of OPK-8801003. The therapy exhibited a plasma half-life of roughly 15 hours in minipigs, representing an 18-fold improvement over teduglutide’s short half-life of 0.85 hours.

Oral administration of OPK-8801003 tablets also achieved robust peak plasma concentrations of nearly 200 ng/ml, markedly higher than the 36.8 ng/ml reported for subcutaneous teduglutide in humans. Systemic exposure (AUC ~2 h*μg/ml) remained steady for over 24 hours, suggesting suitability for once-daily dosing. Importantly, no safety concerns emerged during preclinical testing.

Implications for SBS Treatment

SBS is a rare but serious condition characterized by malabsorption due to the loss of intestinal function or mass, often resulting in chronic intestinal failure. Patients face risks of malnutrition, weight loss, and deficiencies in essential nutrients, with the condition accounting for up to 75% of chronic intestinal failure cases in adults. Gattex remains the only approved GLP-2 therapy, but the daily injection regimen poses significant barriers to access and adherence.

Entera’s oral GLP-2 candidate holds the potential to redefine the treatment paradigm by offering a convenient and non-invasive alternative. The longer half-life and favorable absorption profile point toward a therapy that can be more easily titrated to individual patient needs, supporting personalized care in this heterogeneous patient population.

For Entera, the positive PK results not only advance the SBS program but also validate its broader N-Tab oral peptide platform. By addressing a rare disease market with high unmet need and significant commercial potential, the company positions itself to capture a share of an established market where Gattex has already demonstrated strong demand despite its limitations.

Entera Bio Ltd. Price

Entera Bio Ltd. price | Entera Bio Ltd. Quote

ENTX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, ENTX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST, Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP and Boston Scientific BSX.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.84, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Medpace Holdings, currently sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. Revenues of $5.06 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.11%.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.