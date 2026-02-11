BioTech
Entera Bio Shares Rise After Open Market Purchase By Board Members

February 11, 2026 — 10:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) shares are gaining more than 4% at open after the company announced that several members of its Board of Directors, including Chairman Geno Germano, made open market purchases of the company's ordinary shares. The transactions follow an earlier purchase by CEO Miranda Toledano in December 2025.

The purchases were made at prevailing market prices by Germano, Steven Rubin, Haya Taitel, and Sean Ellis. Entera emphasized that all transactions complied with securities laws and insider trading policies.

Entera Bio is a clinical-stage company developing oral peptide and protein replacement therapies, with its lead candidate EB613 in Phase 3 for osteoporosis and additional programs in hypoparathyroidism, obesity, and rare malabsorption conditions.

ENTX has traded between $1.00 and $3.22 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.51, up 4.14%

