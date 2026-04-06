BioTech
ENTX

Entera Bio Prices $10 Mln Private Placement Of Shares And Warrants; Stock Down

April 06, 2026 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) , a clinical-stage company, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement led by funds affiliated with BVF Partners L.P under which the company agreed to issue and sell an aggregate of 7.83 million units at a purchase price of $1.2775 per unit.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share of Entera and one five-year warrant to purchase 1.5 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $1.24 per share, based on the closing price on March 31, 2026. The private placement was expected to close on or about April 2, 2026.

The gross proceeds to the company from the private placement were expected to be approximately $10.0 million. If all warrants issued in the private placement are exercised, the company could receive additional proceeds of approximately $14.5 million, bringing total potential proceeds to approximately $24.5 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to support activities related to the initiation of the phase 3 registrational study of EB613 in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The company's most advanced product candidate, EB613, or oral PTH(1-34), is being developed as the first once-daily oral osteoanabolic (bone-building) tablet for osteoporosis and has met the key goals in the dose-ranging Phase 2 study.

ENTX has traded between $0.91 and $3.22 in the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade (April 2, 2026) at $1.26, up 10.53%.

In the premarket, ENTX is down 4.76% at $1.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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