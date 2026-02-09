Entera Bio Names Former Pfizer Executive Geno J. Germano As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) has appointed Geno J. Germano, a veteran biopharmaceutical leader with senior roles at Pfizer, Wyeth and Intrexon, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. His appointment became effective February 4, 2026, ahead of several key milestones for the company.

The appointment follows a period of accelerating progress across Entera's pipeline as the company plans to advance two oral PTH peptide programs into clinical testing within 2026, including a Phase 3 registrational study for EB613 in osteoporosis and a first-in-human study for long-acting oral PTH in hypoparathyroidism.

Germano brings decades of operational, commercial and strategic experience across multiple therapeutic areas. Entera Bio noted that his leadership background in advancing innovative medicines and scaling global businesses will support the company as it progresses its oral PTH platform and prepares for upcoming clinical and regulatory events.

CEO Miranda Toledano said Germano's appointment strengthens Entera's governance and positions the company to execute on its long-term growth strategy.

ENTX has traded between $1.00 and $3.22 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.21, up 16.50%.

