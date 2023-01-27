Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed at $0.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 35.86% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Entera Bio Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 157.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $0.1 million, down 41.18% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Entera Bio Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.