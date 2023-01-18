Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed at $0.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 32.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Entera Bio Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 157.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.1 million, down 41.18% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Entera Bio Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

