Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed at $0.95 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 69.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.57%.

Entera Bio Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 157.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.1 million, down 41.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Entera Bio Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

