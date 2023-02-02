Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed at $0.95 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Entera Bio Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 157.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.1 million, down 41.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Entera Bio Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Entera Bio Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

