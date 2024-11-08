Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -60%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.06 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.06, delivering no surprise.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.

Entera Bio , which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, posted revenues of $0.04 million for the quarter ended September 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. This compares to zero revenues a year ago.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Entera Bio shares have added about 191.7% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 25.2%.

What's Next for Entera Bio?

While Entera Bio has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Entera Bio: mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is -$0.06 on $0.04 million in revenues for the coming quarter and -$0.23 on $0.14 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Medical - Biomedical and Genetics is currently in the top 35% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Another stock from the same industry, Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO), has yet to report results for the quarter ended September 2024.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -15.8%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc.'s revenues are expected to be $0.81 million, up 92.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.